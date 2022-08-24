6 Months of War in Ukraine in 6 Maps: Understand the Stagnation of Russia’s Invasion | Ukraine and Russia

On February 24th – 6 months ago, therefore – what the Kremlin calls a “special operation” in Ukraine began, but which the rest of the world identified as a war or invasion of that country.

With the initial claim that it wanted to “denazify” the neighboring territory, Russian troops bombed dozens of military and civilian targets across practically the entire Ukrainian territory, in front of an international community perhaps no longer surprised by the aggression, but still stunned by the breadth of the attack. action.

Russian military superiority was to be expected, as for years Moscow had flaunted its “muscles” in large parades and displays of war equipment. However, the course taken by the operation afterwards does not seem to be the one expected by Vladimir Putin’s generals, as seen in the following six maps.

The invasion began at a rapid pace, and by the end of the first month, Russia had taken over important portions and the war map looked like this:

Then came a long period of stagnation that continues to this day. After several failed attempts to dominate large cities, such as the capital Kiev and Kharkiv, Russian troops focused the battle on eastern Ukraine and the map of Russian dominance is practically unchanged since April:

The battlefronts are currently concentrated in three points. Below are maps showing where Russian troops are having difficulty advancing:

Map shows how the war in Donetsk and Luhansk is going

Troops from the two separatist regions that sparked the war show fatigue and difficulty advancing on Ukrainian territory.

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats, two bodies that have studied war in detail since its inception, this is the most active battlefront. However, there are reports of troops refusing to continue fighting in these locations.

Map shows the clash in the Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s second largest city was besieged and nearly taken over by Russian troops in the first month of the war. The focus shifted after an apparent withdrawal by Russia from dominating the capital Kiev. Troops that were allocated to that axis were repositioned to eastern Ukraine.

The battle continues with constant bombing, but without the force it had at the beginning, when it reached dozens of civilian targets in a few days, such as a TV tower and a public administration building.

Map shows conflict in Zaporizhzhia

The region where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located is currently under Russian rule and this has generated great international concern.

Ukraine declared that Russia uses the complex as a shield, but that has not stopped new attacks from being carried out near Zaporizhzhia. The two countries blame each other for the attacks.

The domain of this region is also a strategic advantage for having control over the production and distribution of energy.

Map shows the war in the Crimea region

Despite being a region of conflict for quite some time – Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 – it has only become a battlefront in recent weeks. Attacks by Ukraine on an airport surprised tourists who were at a resort, apparently oblivious to the war. Now, Russian troops are showing more attention to the territory.

The areas occupied by Russia seek to consolidate the domain through administrative control of the place. In Kherson, one of the cities dominated since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian government appointed a mayor without any kind of public consultation. Similar movements are seen in other cities and also happened in Crimea in 2014. However, they face resistance from the Ukrainian people.

The IFSW believes that referendums will be held to validate the Russian administration and for the population to say whether or not they want to be annexed to Russia, that is, the Russian government plans to concentrate efforts to legitimize the invasion that began on February 24.