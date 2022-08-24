A 66-year-old mouse is removed from SBT and reveals illness to the public

Ratinho revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to leave the station

little mouse used social networks, this Monday, the 23rd, to update the public about his health status.

In a video sequence on Instagram Stories, the presenter explained that he had to temporarily leave his show on SBT, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

+ Samara Felippo, at 43, exposes what she suffers at home, cries and makes a cruel appeal: “I wanted to say”

Despite the situation, the 66-year-old famous man, who has already received all the necessary doses of the vaccine against the disease, said he was fine.

“I came here to run a message. I came to tell you that my program, this week, is unreleased, that I recorded a few weeks ago. I’m putting it on the air because, unfortunately, I caught Covid,” the communicator said.

Ratinho opens intimacy on video, shows family members and delivers his great love: “Safe harbor” “Most beautiful thing”, Ratinho shows Brazil his newest love and confirms: “My companion” “It’s difficult”, Ratinho is terrified by what he sees as an assistant at SBT and detonates: “A horror”

+ “You are encouraging me to be a dictator”, accuses Bolsonaro live on JN, leaves Bonner perplexed and Globo’s audience explodes

Still in the publication, Mouse reassured the public. “I don’t have any symptoms, I’m very well, but I have to stay in bed for a week. I wanted to thank you so much for your support. My symptom is wanting to go back right away to do my show,” he added.

The presenter, it seems, intends to continue on SBT for a few more years. Unlike Eliana, who would be in secret negotiations with Globo, according to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from RedeTV!, the veteran should continue on Silvio Santos’ channel.

+ Ivete sticks to the glass of Bonner’s car on the way out of Globo, but is ignored by the presenter: “Embarrassing”