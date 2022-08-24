Accused of a millionaire coup, the 80s star only had one chance at Globo

Brazilian TV veteran, actress and presenter Suzy Camacho returned to the spotlight recently, when she was accused of using false medical certificates to release R$ 10 million from her elderly husband’s accounts. The artist has an extensive career in television, where she started as a child actress.

At the age of 10, Suzy was the winner of the Mini Miss São Paulo beauty contest, which led to her being hired by Record. Her debut in dramaturgy took place in 1973, at the age of 12, when she acted in Vidas Marcadas.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Then, the young woman migrated to Tupi, acting in soap operas such as A Barba Azul (1974), O Machão (1974), A Viagem (1975) and O Prophet (1977). Afterwards, she went through the Band, acting in Pé de Vento (1980), Dulcinéia vai à Guerra (1981) and Os Imigrantes (1982).

In 1982, Suzy Camacho signed with SBT to be one of the main stars of its newly created dramaturgy nucleus.

At Silvio Santos’ station, she becomes the protagonist of the channel’s first soap operas, low-budget productions adapted from Mexican texts, such as A Força do Amor (1982) and Vida Roubada (1983). She also participates in Jerônimo (1984), a remake of a series shown by Tupi.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Other works

Suzy Camacho arrived at Globo in 1987, to act in the soap opera Brega & Chique. In the classic by Cassiano Gabus Mendes, the actress gave life to Rosinha. After production, Suzy scaled back her work as an actress, focusing more on a career as a psychologist, from which she graduated in 1984.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Still, she appeared in some soap operas on SBT, such as Sangue do Meu Sangue (1995) and Fascinação (1998), as well as Olho da Terra (1997), on Record.

However, her most constant presence on TV was as a columnist for variety shows, always consulting as a psychologist. Between 1998 and 2000, she commanded a fixed panel on the subject in Fala Brasil, by Record.

In 2011, Suzy Camacho returned to SBT to command a season of the program Quem Convence Gain Mais. The attraction received participants who exposed their problems and a panel of judges defined who was right, who won a prize of one thousand reais.

In recent years, Suzy Camacho appeared as a contributor to the program Revista da Cidade, on TV Gazeta, and also participated in As Aventuras de Poliana, on SBT, as herself.