After Bonner’s message for being ignored, Ivete declares herself to a journalist: ‘You are my charm’ | Bahia

Singer Ivete Sangalo sent a message to William Bonner, on Tuesday night (23), after being "ignored" by the journalist.
The artist recorded a video and posted it on social media.
“William, everything Bonner? Everything is Bonner, my love. I knocked on your glass, you didn’t see me but I want to say that you are my charm, my affection, my dear friend. I love you”, said the artist.
After saying that she loved the journalist, the singer turned her cell phone camera to the audience and everyone shouted: “we too (love you)”. The video was recorded during the filming of TV Globo’s program Pipoca da Ivete.
After being ignored by Bonner, Ivete sends a message to a journalist — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
The situation took place on Monday (22), in the parking lot of Estúdios Globo, as the journalist was leaving the station. Ivete was wearing a robe when she approached Bonner and hit the window of his car. The journalist, however, did not open the car window and left the place.
Bonner posted a video on social media on Tuesday and commented on what happened.
“Sometimes I have the feeling that age, when it arrives, gives very slow and subtle signs. Yesterday, at the end of my workday, which was not an ordinary day, I was leaving Globo very tired and had a group having the biggest party at the parking lot door. Waving, smiling, shouting, banging on my car window”, he said.
“And of course that makes a hell of a lot, I waved to everyone, but I followed the company’s security protocol. I went to sleep and when I woke up today, I knew that Ivete Sangalo was in her bathrobe in the middle of that group. Sorry, Your Majesty. I love you so much,” he added.
