After cases in the region, health in Assisi mobilizes to face smallpox from monkeys

In recent months, the news has taken over dividing subjects between COVID-19, and now, monkeypox. This disease was not unknown in the medical world, but it was concentrated in rare exceptions in Africa. With a pandemic that ended up putting the whole world on alert, this new focus puts our country on alert, and the Health Department of Assisi is already preparing to diagnose this disease.

The coping plan is being finalized, in order to prepare the entire basic network with training and clinical management.

The state of São Paulo is where the largest number of cases is concentrated, most concentrated in the metropolitan region. Until last Monday, 22, the Ministry of Health confirmed 2,528 cases. The closest city to Assis with a registered case is Tupã.

Although it has low lethality, it is necessary to be aware of the symptoms:

Rashes or skin lesions

Adenomegaly – Swollen lymph nodes (tongues)

Fever;

Body pain;

Headache;

Chill;

Weakness.

The main modes of transmission of smallpox from monkeys are:

Close physical contact with someone who has symptoms;

Contact with skin lesions, body fluids and crusts;

Touching contaminated clothing, bedding and towels;

Using cutlery that an infected person used;

Contact with contaminated saliva.

The virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus via the placenta, or from an infected father to his child after birth through skin-to-skin contact.

According to the Ministry of Health, the time interval between the first contact with the virus and the onset of signs and symptoms is typically 3 to 16 days, but can reach 21 days.