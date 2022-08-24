After conversation with Moraes, Defense Minister makes peace appeal to Bolsonaro – 08/23/2022

The Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, had a meeting of about an hour and a half with the minister of the STF and president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, and, according to the column, the meeting was “cordial and positive”.

The operation launched this Tuesday (23) by Moraes against Bolsonarista businessmen, according to sources heard by the UOL, was not the topic of today’s conversation. After the meeting, the Defense Minister participated in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace and had a conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to government sources, the minister asked Bolsonaro to maintain a stance of not confronting Moraes, as this could harm the requests that the Defense has made for changes in the electoral system.

As a result of the meeting, according to military personnel heard by the column, dialogue was opened around the Armed Forces’ proposals.

In the conversation, Moraes showed that he was willing to hold the meeting between technicians that had been denied by the former president of the TSE, Edson Fachin.

The assessment in the Planalto is that Paulo Sérgio’s appeal for Bolsonaro to maintain the truce could have an effect.

The Defense Minister told allies that he left the meeting optimistic and said he believed that, despite the short time for the elections, it is still possible to accept the Defense’s suggestions, including the integrity test as suggested by the military.

At today’s meeting, it was also agreed that the dialogue between the institutions will be permanent. Paulo Sérgio and Moraes have also scheduled a new meeting for next week.