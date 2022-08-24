After repercussions, 20 indicted in the Covid CPI compete for the elections







CPI conducts hearing of medical oncologist and immunologist Nise Hitomi Yamaguchi Photo: Jefferson Rudy / Agência Senado

THE Covid’s CPI ended up serving as a showcase for some of the indicted who will try to win a place in politics in this year’s elections.

According to a newspaper survey The globeof the 78 indicted in the final report of the commission, twenty are launched as candidates in the election.

The list includes figures that stood out in the CPI, such as the doctor Nise Yamaguchi and Mayra Pinheiro, who earned the nickname ‘Captain Chloroquine‘ for defending drugs without proven effectiveness against covid-19.





Mayra Pinheiro, the ‘Captain Chloroquine’, is Secretary of Work Management and Health Education at the Ministry of Health Photo: Jefferson Rud / Agência Senado

the president himself Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, was quoted in the commission’s final report, as was Walter Braga Nettocandidate for vice president.

Bolsonaro’s party, by the way, is the legend with the highest number of indicted, ten in all. Most of the candidacies are for the post of federal deputy.

Among other names on the list, there are many Bolsonaristas and allies of the Chief Executive, such as the former Minister of Health. Eduardo Pazuello (candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro), Onyx Lorenzoni (candidate for governor of Rio Grande do Sul), Ricardo Barros (federal deputy for Paraná), Eduardo Bolsonaro (federal deputy for São Paulo), Bia Kicis (federal deputy for the Federal District), Carla Zambelli (federal deputy for São Paulo), Osmar Terra (federal deputy for Rio Grande do Sul), Arthur Weintraub (candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo), among others.