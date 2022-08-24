After shooting and death, check out what can change in security at Savassi – Gerais

Divided opinions: while hairdresser Luiz Henrique Vaz sees a strong police presence in the area… (photo: Photos: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

After facing one of the most violent incidents in recent years, when a police pursuit of a suspect with a runaway car resulted in sequential beatings, shooting and death of the fugitive, shopkeepers, residents and regulars of Savassi, in the South Zone of Belo Horizonte, have divided opinions about insecurity in the region. For some, the occurrence on Monday (22/8) is the result of the growth of violence in one of the most noble commercial areas of the capital. Others see the episode as an isolated event that does not mirror day-to-day conditions. In any case, the local community is mobilized to reinforce the safety of streets and avenues full of shops, bars, restaurants and consumers.

So much so that a meeting at the beginning of the month between representatives of the Chamber of Shopkeepers (CDL-BH) and security authorities defined a set of measures to strengthen policing and monitoring in the region. And, among traders, there are those who claim to have witnessed covert policing in the area – a strategy on which the Military Police does not manifest itself.

Amid the mobilization, merchants in the region have complained that Savassi, especially at night, has been empty and poorly policed. This is the case of Bruno Golgher, who manages Café com Letras, on Rua Antnio de Albuquerque. He believes that the presence of the police ends up curbing the action of criminals, but that is not what he has observed. “I’m realizing that the streets are very deserted at night, and that favors violence. in the absence of people and police, security is seen to be falling,” he says.

Unlike Golgher, hairdresser Luiz Henrique de Barros Vaz believes that the feeling of security in the area is satisfactory, and considers the presence of the Military Police in Savassi to be “remarkable”. “I personally feel quite safe,” he says, believing that the occurrences of crimes are isolated cases.

In the opinion of CDL-BH director Alessandro Runcini, next to Bairro Lourdes, also in the Centro-Sul region, Savassi is one of the safest areas in the capital. He states that this does not mean that there are no incidents such as thefts and break-ins in the area, but he maintains that there has been no record of violent crimes, such as homicides or robberies with the use of violence. However, he understands that the biggest problem has been another one: “What terrifies shopkeepers, residents and regulars the most are the homeless. Even though most are quiet, which happens that some cause fear or threaten people. But this is not a problem for Savassi, but for the entire Center-South region”.

…supervisor Maria Eduarda Alves reports shoplifting and fear among employees when they leave work Runcini informs that, on the 2nd of this month, CDL-BH met with the Military Police to discuss security at Savassi. The meeting resulted in an agreement to increase surveillance in the region. According to the director of the entity, external surveillance cameras of the enterprises that participate in the Protected Merchants Network will be synchronized with the official monitoring of the public safety network. “We are also going to develop a campaign together with the Military Police and the Municipal Guard to strengthen security in the region, using, for example, leaflets and explanatory booklets”, he says.

The moves to reinforce security in Savassi coincide with the police chase that left residents, shopkeepers, visitors, pedestrians and drivers terrified on Monday afternoon, when Military Police vehicles surrounded and chased a suspect. The operation culminated in a shooting and the fugitive was shot in the middle of Avenida do Contorno, close to the Hotel Ibis. According to the corporation, the man reacted by shooting while fleeing in a car, hitting several other vehicles. The accused, who according to the PM was wanted on suspicion of having participated in several robberies in the capital in the last week, died, but there were no other injuries reported.

Shopkeeper Janaina Pinheiro, 47, who witnessed the operation, says she felt safer when she saw the police officers in plain clothes. “In the world we live in, we are constantly insecure. Thank God, I saw plainclothes police, who I didn’t know were working here in the region, and that made me feel a little calmer, because they help if something happens,” she said.

break-in

Last week, on Thursday night (8/18), the owners of a sweets store in Savassi suffered an attempt to break into the establishment, when thieves tried to steal the air conditioning motor through the roof. In early August, criminals managed to enter and take tablets and cell phones, according to traders.

According to Maria Eduarda Alves, supervisor of the Doce store, Maria Eduarda Alves, the criminals use an abandoned property behind the store, on Rua Rio Grande do Norte, to gain access to the roof. She also says that, given these events, leaving work has also been unsafe. “We try to arrange to go out together, as there may be someone on the corner, waiting to approach us or rob the store”, she says.

Sought to comment on security at Savassi, the Military Police reported that policing in the area takes place 24 hours a day, and confirmed that specific actions to combat and prevent crimes in the area are being adopted. The corporation, however, did not comment on the report on the presence of veiled policing in the area.