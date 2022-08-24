After the drop in gasoline, fueling up with ethanol is advantageous IN THIS state

With considerable drops in gasoline price, many drivers are in doubt whether it is more advantageous to fill the tank with the petroleum derivative or with ethanol. And a recent survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows the state of the country that pays more to opt for the derivative of sugarcane.

Currently, only in Mato Grosso it pays more to fill up with ethanol than with gasoline, even though the fuel has shown several price drops in recent weeks.

But in general, the values ​​of both fuels are very similar. As in the case of Rio Grande do Sul, for example. In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, ethanol costs R$5.13, while gasoline costs R$5.18.

Gasoline vs ethanol: calculation to find the best

Considering that gasoline makes the car generate more kilometers, the driver must keep in mind that, to be worth it, ethanol must cost up to 30% less as a way of offsetting the expense.

In this case, the calculation is simple: whenever alcohol costs less than 70% of the value of gasoline, it must be a priority. But if it stays above that range, gasoline ends up becoming the best option.

To arrive at this calculation, just multiply the price of gasoline by 0.7. If the result is below the value that the gas station is charging, then the oil derivative should be a priority when filling up the car.

most advantageous ethanol

Following this calculation, ethanol became advantageous only in Mato Grosso, where a liter costs R$3.52 compared to the R$5.25 charged for a liter of gasoline. The average price in the federative unit, it is worth mentioning, is the cheapest in the entire country.

Meanwhile, the most expensive amount charged is in Roraima, with a sale price of R$ 5.54. In addition to the high level of ethanol there, gasoline is also bitter in the pocket, costing an average of R$ 5.85, one of the worst prices for the product.

The drop in the price of gasoline can be attributed to the reduction in the international value of oil, as well as the cut of ICMS (state tax) on fuels by the states of Brazil.