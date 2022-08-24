All about Motorola Edge 20 Lite: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The device has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has two color options: graphite and green. Next, see more details about the Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite features 108 MP main camera — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Display Panel: OLED

Main camera: triple, 108, 8 and 2 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 11, with update to Android 12 + Motorola My UX

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 800U

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: microSD up to 1T

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions and weight: 165.9 x 76 x 8.3 mm; 185 g

Colors: graphite and green

Global release: July 2021

Launching in Brazil: August 18, 2021

Launch price: BRL 2,999

Current price: BRL 2,098 (Amazon)

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite screen has HDR10+ technology — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

The Edge 20 Pro has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), which is in line with the attributes most desired by consumers today. The device has a density of 385 pixels per inch (ppi), which confirms the quality of the screen.

Another highlight of the panel is the presence of HDR10+ technology, which guarantees the display of colors with more contrast. The 90 Hz refresh rate, on the other hand, provides more fluidity in movies, series and games – despite being lower than 120 Hz, which is slowly becoming the market standard.

This Motorola has an elegant structure, with thin and symmetrical edges. The device has a fingerprint reader on the screen and has a hole in the center of the display to house the front camera. On the back, the photographic set is located in a rectangular module in high relief.

Dual Capture mode allows you to shoot with both the rear and front cameras at the same time — Photo: Handout/Motorola

The photographic arrangement is one of the highlights of the Motorola cell phone. The high-resolution main sensor has 108 MP and is suitable for capturing images in brighter environments. The 118º ultra-wide lens, meanwhile, uses hybrid optical zoom to record with a wider angle of view and capture distant objects.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite cameras look like this:

108 MP Main Camera (f/1.9)

Ultra wide camera + 8 MP macro (f/2.2)

2 MP telephoto camera (f/2.4)

32 MP selfie camera (f/2.2)

The Edge 20 Lite features Ultra Pixel technology, which brings 9x more light sensitivity, as well as recording super slow motion videos at 960 frames per second. The smartphone features HDR system, face detection, night mode, autofocus, panoramic mode and LED flash. Videos are still recorded in 4K at a speed of 30 FPS. The camera has the Dual Capture feature, with which it is possible to record with the rear and front cameras simultaneously, which can result in interesting videos for social networks.

performance and storage

The device weighs 185 grams — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor. The octa-core chip with a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz and the Mali-G57 MC3 graphics card work together with 6 GB of RAM. In this way, the model performs well, although it does not have the same power level of the brand’s more elaborate products such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro version.

Regarding storage, the smartphone has 128 GB of memory. The user also has the possibility of using a hybrid slot and, therefore, there is the availability of expansion via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Motorola cell phone battery

The manufacturer guarantees 12 hours of use with just 10 minutes of charging — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

Motorola’s smartphone battery features a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for fast charging. It is even curious that the manufacturer has put more battery in the Lite model than in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is the most powerful of this generation.

The cell phone promises more than 30 hours away from power outlets. According to the manufacturer, it is possible to get up to 12 hours of energy in just 10 minutes of charging. For this, the battery level must be considerably low and the charging rate slows down during the recharge. Motorola offers the 30W TurboPower charger.

Android version and additional features

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite brings Android 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

As the Edge 20 Lite was released in 2021, the model leaves the factory running Android 11. The device, however, has a system update guaranteed by the manufacturer. Google system allows some relevant functions like personalizing and optimizing privacy settings, screen recording, scrollable screenshot and bubble notifications.

This version of the Motorola smartphone has access to the 5G network and is prepared for the connection of the future, which is being implemented in Brazil. The expectation is that 5G will provide mobile internet up to 50 times faster than what is currently found in 4G.

Regarding connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS and FM radio are present. The cell phone also features, in its datasheet, the NFC technology, whose functionality can replace the credit or debit card when making purchases in establishments that have a compatible machine.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite price

The phone has a 5G connection — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

The Edge 20 Lite is currently priced at R$2,098 on Amazon. The discount exceeds BRL 900 compared to the original price of BRL 2,999, announced in August 2021. Motorola sells the device in graphite and green colors.

with information from Motorola

