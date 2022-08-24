Alvaro Dias has an 11-point lead and leads the Senate race against former ally Sergio Moro, says Ipec

Senator from Podemos, who is seeking re-election, has 35% of voting intentions, compared to 24% for the former Lava Jato judge; this is the first survey by Ipec in Paraná

Reproduction/Twitter/@SF_Moro

Moro and Alvaro Dias were allies, but broke up after the ex-judge went to União Brasil



O ipecex-Ibope, released, on Tuesday night, the 23rd, its first poll of voting intentions for the Senate in Paraná. According to the survey, Senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos), which seeks reelection, leads the race, with 35%, and is 11 points clear of Sergio Moro (União Brasil), which adds up to 24%. First-time ally of the former judge of the Operation Car Wash, the parliamentarian promised, still in 2018, when he contested the presidential election, to make him minister of state if he arrived at the Planalto Palace. In 2021, he sponsored the entry of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security into the We can and was enthusiastic about his presidential candidacy. With the migration to the acronym that was born from the merger between DEM and PSLthe two broke up – in June of this year, the lawyer Rosângela MoroMoro’s wife, criticized Dias in a post on social media and stated that the senator “would not drop the bone” of his postulation to the Upper House of the National Congress.

Far behind Dias and Moro are federal deputy Paulo Martins (PL-PR), a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 4%, federal deputy Aline Sleutjes (PROS), former deputy governor Orlando Pessuti (MDB). ) and former federal deputy Rosane Ferreira (PV), all with 2%. Desiree (PDT), Dr. Saboia (PMN) and Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) have 1% of the voting intentions. Laerson Matias, from PSOL, did not score. Blanks and nulls are 11%; another 17% do not know or did not respond. Ipec heard 1,200 people, between August 19 and 21, in 57 municipalities in Paraná. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-05619-2022; and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under code PR-07859-2022.