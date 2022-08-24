Amazon (AMZO34) opens 11 new distribution centers in Brazil

Business

THE amazon (AMZO34), an international e-commerce giant, opened 11 new distribution centers in Brazil in the last two years. The information is from Economic value.

In 2020, Amazon had only one distribution center, that is, the number has grown by 1100% since then, to 12 distribution centers. The sizes are between 30 thousand and 50 thousand square meters, distributed in seven states.

Distribution centers, in short, are units where goods arriving from factories are stored for distribution at points of sale.

Goods purchased through Amazon e-commerce may end up staying in a distribution center in retailer before being delivered to your home.

The greater number of distribution centers helps Amazon in its logistics operation, covering more regions in Brazil and with more strategic positions. Thus, the products end up arriving at homes in shorter periods of time.

For the purpose of comparison, the Via (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto, has 28 distribution centers in the country, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has 23 distribution centers, the American (AMER3) has 25 and the Free market (MELI34), 10.

These retailers also end up investing in the “cross-docking” model, which are like smaller distribution centers, which function as warehouses. Magazine Luiza is notable in this model, having 246 cross-dockings while Mercado Livre has 20.

Ricardo Pagani, Operations leader at Amazon in Brazil, says that the e-commerce giant has a long-term vision in the country and has made important investments.

In the case of distribution centers, Pagani says that investments were accelerated due to the covid-19 pandemic and intends to continue investing.

In addition, Amazon also intends to increase the number of delivery stations, which are currently only 5.

Amazon’s 2Q22 Result

Amazon posted a net loss of $2.0 billion in the second quarter of this year, or $0.20 per diluted share. In the same period last year, the company had posted earnings of $7.8 billion, or $0.76 per share.

Amazon’s net sales reached US$121.2 billion in the second quarter, up from US$113.1 billion in the same period in 2021. Excluding the negative impact of US$3.6 billion due to the exchange rate in the period, net sales growth was 10% year-on-year, the company pointed out.

The income from the amazon topped analysts’ forecast of $119 billion.