Ana Maria Braga ends ‘Mais Você’ emotional when announcing death: “It was too soon”

Ana Maria Braga ends her program with a tribute; presenter breaks protocol and gets emotional

the presenter Ana Maria Braga ended the More you this Wednesday (24) with an outburst. Emotional, she broke protocol to honor a friend who passed away.

Right at the end of the program, she sent a message to the chef’s family Katia Hannequim. The two were friends and very close.

“I want to send a big hug to the family of chef Katia Hannequim, who died yesterday. Katia knew everything about spices and was one of the main names in Moroccan Arab cuisine in Brazil”, she started.

With tears in her eyes, she recalled moments that the two lived together.

“One of the times she was here on our program, she made such a good recipe, that I remember that flavor to this day. The burial will take place today, around 2:30 pm, at São João Batista Cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro. A hug to the family and rest in peace, Katia… It’s gone too soon”she lamented.

PEOPLE?

the presenter Sonia Abram confessed his dislike of Ana Maria Braga in an interview this Thursday (18). in conversation with Fefitofrom Splash, when asked if she likes the artist, she didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Ana always had a problem with her, and I think she with me, because she lies a lot. Really. I catch her a lot in lying. I think she’s fantastic as a communicator, we defend her stay at Globo a lot, may the mornings be hers . Because she’s great.”he said.