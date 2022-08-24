Aneel approves hike of up to 32% in energy tariffs in 5 states

Consumers in São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão and Paraíba will have their electricity bills increased

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved the tariff readjustment of 8 energy distributors this Tuesday (23.Aug.2022). All will be able to increase the electricity bill, except Forcel, from Paraná, whose tariff review will be negative.

The biggest increase for the residential consumer will be applied by Elektro Redes, of 10.8%. The distributor serves 2.8 million customers in 223 municipalities in São Paulo and 5 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Elektro will also be able to increase the tariff for the high voltage consumer segment by 23.7% – industries or medium and large companies.

Here are the approved adjustments:

Elektro Redes (MS/SP)

Residential consumer: 10.76%

High voltage consumer (industries): 23.72%

Decelt (SC)

Residential consumer: 7.49%

High voltage consumer (industries): 8.22%

EFLUL (SC)

Residential consumer: 8.32%

High voltage consumer (industries): 31.94%

EFLJC (SC)

Residential consumer: 6.95%

High voltage consumer (industries): 0.69%

Forcel (PR)

Residential consumer: -0.27%

High voltage consumer (industries): -12.04%

Equatorial (MA)

Residential consumer: 1.37%

High voltage consumer (industries): 3.68%

Cooperation (SC)

Residential consumer: 7.38%

High voltage consumer (industries): 3.46%

EPB (BP)