Aneel authorizes readjustments of up to 32% in the electricity bills of 9 distributors in 7 states; see numbers

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved, in recent days, a series of readjustments in the electricity tariffs of at least 9 distributors in 7 different states, which reach almost 32% depending on the type of customer. The survey was carried out by InfoMoney based on recent regulatory agency announcements.

The biggest increase (31.94%) will be felt by the high voltage customers of EFLUL, a small distributor in Urussanga (SC) that serves less than 40 thousand consumer units (each consumer unit can serve several people in a residence or a trade or company, for example).

The average adjustment for the company’s customers from Santa Catarina will be 20.32%, and for residential consumers the increase will be much less salty: 8.32%.

Among the large distributors, the largest tariff readjustment (23.72%) for high voltage customers was authorized for Elektro, which is headquartered in Campinas and serves 2.8 million consumer units in 228 municipalities in Sao Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Elektro also had the highest tariff readjustment for residential consumers among all distributors: 10.76%. With this, the average readjustment in the electricity bill will be 15.77% in 218 cities in São Paulo and in 5 in the south of Mato Grosso. (see all numbers in the table below).

In alagoas, Aneel decided to maintain the tariffs approved on April 26 (when it allowed an average readjustment of 19.88%). The state is served by Equatorial (EQTL3), which has approximately 1.2 million customers (consumer units) in Alagoas (the company also operates in 5 more states: Amapá, Maranhão, Piauí, Pará and Rio Grande do Sul).

state distributor average readjustment High voltage Low tension residential consumers Number of customers * AL** Equatorial (EQTL3) 19.88% 19.24% 20.13% 19.86% 1.2 million BAD Equatorial (EQTL3) 1.62% 3.68% 1.23% 1.37% 2.7 million PB Energisa (ENGI11) 1.03% 3.49% 0.34% -0.46% 1.5 million PR Forcel -3.93% -12.04% 0.75% -0.27% From 3.9 thousand to 39.5 thousand *** SC Celesc (CLSC4) 11.32% 16.81% 8.17% 7.66% 3.28 million SC cooperation 6.24% 3.46% 8.16% 7.38% 40 thousand SC decelt 8.79% 8.22% 9.09% 7.49% From 3.9 thousand to 39.5 thousand *** SC EFLJC 5.54% 0.69% 7.26% 6.95% From 3.9 thousand to 39.5 thousand *** SC EFLUL 20.32% 31.94% 8.64% 8.32% From 3.9 thousand to 39.5 thousand *** SP and MS electro 15.77% 23.72% 11.61% 10.76% 2.8 million

* Each consumer unit can serve several people or a trade/company

** Adjustment authorized on 4/26 and maintained on 8/23, after tariff review

*** Aneel did not disclose the numbers of each of the distributors separately

In just two states, the Paraíba it’s the Paranáthe tariff review will result in a reduction in the price of energy for residential consumers (-0.46% and -0.27%, respectively).

But the average effect for consumers in Paraíba will be a high of 1.03%, because there will be a readjustment of 0.34% for low voltage and 3.49% for high voltage. Energisa (ENGI11) serves around 1.5 million consumer units in the state.

At the Paraná, there will be an average reduction of 3.93% for Forcel consumers, driven by a strong drop of 12.04% in the price of energy for high voltage customers. But Forcel (Força e Luz Coronel Vivida) is also a small distributor, which serves less than 40 thousand consumer units in the state.

When they come into force

With the exception of Celesc (CSLC4), all readjustments were approved by Aneel on Tuesday (23). The new tariffs will come into force between Friday (26) — in the case of Forcel — and Monday (29) — in the case of the four small distributors in Santa Catarina (Cooperaliança, Decelt, EFLJC and EFLUL).

On Saturday (27) the new prices for Elektro and Energia Paraíba begin and, on Sunday (28), for Equatorial Maranhão. Celesc’s adjustment was approved on Tuesday of last week (16) and has been in effect since Monday (22).

High could have been higher

Aneel states, in almost all cases, that the impact of the adjustment on consumers was mitigated by a series of measures recently approved by Congress (which had the support of the federal government and the regulatory agency).

Among them are the use of PIS/Cofins tax credits and the transfer by Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) to the Energy Development Account (CDE), which was foreseen in the privatization of the state-owned company.

In the case of Equatorial Maranhão, for example, Aneel says that the use of PIS/Cofins tax credits was responsible for reducing the impact of the readjustment by 18.73% and the transfer to the CDE was responsible for a reduction of over 2.57 %. In Energia Paraíba, the impacts were -10.02% and -2.94%, respectively.

However, in Elektro’s tariff review, which had the highest average readjustment among large distributors (and the highest readjustment for residential consumers in all of them, including small ones), the use of PIS/Cofins tax credits reduced the readjustment by 4 .47%. Another “tariff attenuation” factor, according to Aneel, was the tariff for transferring the contracted power from Itaipu (-2.54%).

Related