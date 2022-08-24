Arctic Monkeys announce new album, The Car, for October

O Arctic monkeys is back. The band led by Alex Turner announced today that their new album, The Car, will be released the next day October 21st.

Arctic also released the album cover, which you can check out below, consisting of a photo clicked by the drummer. Matt Helders. The album’s songwriting is once again by Turner, while the production is by James Ford.

Also check out the tracklist of The Car:

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures of Anything Goes Jet Skis on the Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz perfect sense

This will be Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album, and their first since Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino (2018). Active since 2006, the band collects hits like “Do I Wanna Know?” and “Fluorescent Adolescent”.

