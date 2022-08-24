Arena terror, most feared bull among rodeo riders is valued at half a million reais | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Not only the pedestrians are consecrated in the Festa do Peão de Barretos, the largest of its kind in Latin America. In the arena, the bulls are stars and with each confrontation for eight seconds, the audience cheers in the stands in the crowd.

Badly regarded, robust and skilful in jumping, they are feared. The goal is one: to prove that they are stronger than any challenger on their backs.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Brazil rodeo league awarded the best bull of the 2022 season in Barretos. Reza a Lenda, from the Red Bucking Bulls company, won the dispute.

Reza a Lenda took down Pedro Augusto Vitti in less than 2 seconds

Undefeated, the bull sent to the ground all nine riders who dared to ride him for eight seconds, the time needed to score in the race. To give you an idea, Pray a Legend takes, on average, only 2.7 seconds to take down the challenger.

“Today a rodeo bull needs to have five requirements: jumping, kicking, turning, intensity and difficulty. And Reza a Lenda has all this very precise to get the jump grade. Today, in terms of jumping, for me, he is the best bull in the world”, says cattleman José Carlos de Souza, known as Kakau, owner of the rodeo star.

Reza a Lenda is five years old and was acquired by the Red Bucking Bulls company in December 2019 for R$500,000, a record for the league in recent years. Since then, proposals for the animal have already exceeded R$ 1 million.

“We paid the trifle of R$500,000. To date, it is the most valuable bull that has been purchased in Brazil. But I already received a proposal of R$ 1.5 million and I didn’t sell it, no. It started with R$1 million, then R$1.2 million, now I had an offer of R$1.5 million, but it is not for sale. It’s just the Heavenly Father who takes him away from us”, says Kakau.

Reza a Lenda was bought for BRL 500,000, but proposals that reach BRL 1.5 million have already been made by him

When purchased, Pray to Legend was a garrote. With training, special care and top-notch genetics, the bull has become the terror of the arena.

“After he went to our hand, pawn never stopped on top of him. He’s had 17 outings [provas] on the PBR and only three stops. One of 90 points, another of 91.75, and the last one of 92.25 points.”

Kakau has been in the rodeo world since 2000, but it wasn’t until 2010 that he started working to have his own cattle. From Água Doce do Norte (ES), the rancher moved to Newark, New Jersey, USA, where he works with the genetic improvement of bulls.

Bull acquired for R$ 500 thousand is favorite for the title

“Today I’m in the US and I came here for that, to make my herd and buy different oxen to work with genetics. We have heifers to calve, American and Brazilian genetics.”

“Today, Reza a Lenda is the darling of Brazil and the company. We have several bulls in the squad, but the highlight is Reza a Lenda.”

Other bulls shone in the season. One of them is Praiano, who is four years old and belongs to the Guto Paglione company. He has already participated in three rodeos and only the pedestrian Vitor Hugo Costa managed to stop on top of the animal. The feat even took place on Thursday night (18) in Barretos.

Cama Fria, from the FBM group, is almost six years old and has already been challenged three times, having knocked down two pawns. In the only failure, in Socorro (SP), he gave pedestrian Igor Junqueira the highest score of the event: 89.

Victor Hugo Costa broke Praiano's invincibility

The owner-director of the PBR and three-time world champion of horse riding, Adriano Moraes, says that Praiano, Reza a Lenda and Cama Fria stand out for their consistency in all aspects.

“Each bull has its type of jump. some take longer [no alto], others come back faster. Most bulls that have an average above 44.5 points have similar characteristics in the five analyzed items: jump height, kick verticality, loin verticality, intensity and change of direction. Those who are ahead are strong in all characteristics”, he explains.

“The regularity made them [Reza a Lenda, Praiano e Cama Fria] arrived as favorites for the title of the year. But they can lose the title of the event, because other bulls are in contention”, adds Moraes.

Cama Fria dropped Rodolfo Alves this Friday (19)

