At 73, Lúcia Alves is admitted to a hospital in Rio | celebrities



Lúcia Alves, 73, is admitted to a hospital in Rio. She fights pancreatic cancer – Disclosure / TV Globo

Published 08/24/2022 11:31 | Updated 08/24/2022 12:34

Rio – Actress Lúcia Alves, 73, is hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio. The TV veteran, who suffers from pancreatic cancer, was admitted to the health unit on the 19th. The information was confirmed by the hospital’s press office, which did not provide further information about the artist’s health status, per day, this Tuesday morning.

“Patient Lúcia Alves da Silva has been hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas Copacabana since 8/19/22. Due to the General Data Protection Law, the hospital is not authorized to pass on information about the health status of patients”, inform the note.

Among the outstanding works of Lúcia Alves in TV Globo soap operas are: “Irmãos Courage” (1970), “Malu Mulher” (1979), “Plumas e Paetês” (1980), “Tititi” (1985), “Golden Years ” (1986), “Surrogacy” (1990) and Irmãos Couragem (1995). In the 2000s, the actress participated in “O carnation and the rose”, currently on air on ‘Vale a Pena Ver de Novo’. The veteran’s last work on the small screen was in “Joia Rara”, in 2013. She also has an extensive career in theater and film.