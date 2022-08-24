Atltico: Galoucura protests and demands commitment and commitment

photo: reroduo Galoucura protested this Wednesday in Cidade do Galo The biggest organized supporters of the Atltico, Galoucura made a protest in the morning of this Wednesday (24/8), in front of the entrance port of Cidade do Galo, demanding commitment and commitment from the players.

“The same as AeroGalo, Rua de Fogo, the mosaics, the 90 minutes without stopping. She herself is here demanding commitment and commitment”, said Galoucura, in a post on social networks. The crowd says it’s a peaceful protest. In one of the images of the demonstration that were released on social networks, it is possible to see a military police car (PM-MG) guarding the training center.

Today, Atltico occupies the seventh position of the Brazilian Championship, with 35 points. The distance to Palmeiras, which currently has 14 points, practically makes the fight for the title unfeasible. In addition, the club has already been eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América. Not even the arrival of Cuca solved the alvinegro problem. In six games in charge since returning, the coach has only one victory, in addition to three defeats and two draws – a 27.7% profit. There were nine goals conceded and five made.

Atltico’s next match will be the Clásico against America, for the 24th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place at the Independencia Stadium, at 4 pm on Sunday (28/8).