Attack on education and SUS, unfortunately, we have!

Photo: Leonardo Lopes/CMPA Photo: Leonardo Lopes/CMPA

Unfortunately, the Porto Alegre City Council approved the bill that directly attacks public education and its popular controls. In addition, through a complementary bill (PLC), it approved a true attack on the SUS, changing the composition of the Municipal Health Council (CMS) and reorganizing the Municipal Education Council (CME), leaving as one of the main consequences, the increase the participation of representatives of the municipality.

Both Councils, with this measure, lose their deliberative character and become consultative. The justification of the city hall of Melo is that there is a need to adapt to federal legislation on the subject. Another point is that entities mentioned in the legislation in force until then ceased to exist. Well, in terms of the best legislative technique, it is true that there was some need for changes to adapt the Councils to the current reality. This, however, does not explain the decrease in deliberative power and popular participation in public administration decisions.

The councils were against the proposals, giving the executive viable alternatives, which did not sensitize the government. It is not new that there is a growing attack on what is public and on the social controls of public policies, but what we have seen in the city of Porto Alegre is a growing denigration of popular participation in decision-making. The executive initiative proposals that reach the Casa do Povo receive necessary criticism, pass through the committees, undergo alteration proposals through substitutes and amendments, but absolutely nothing is received by the governing base, making important improvements in the sometimes necessary adjustments to the laws.

It is appalling that there are those who argue that mere formal compliance with the requirement of public consultation and processing in the legislative committees overcomes the sloppiness with which criticisms and proposals of government initiative projects are treated. The opposition has been in the minority in the House since the 2018 election, so any and all right-wing bills are passed without substantial debate of ideas. Despite not being illegal, it is a pity that parliamentarians vote only by arrangement, with their backs to the people.

*Ritchele Luis Vergara da Fontoura is a law student at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Ufrgs) and parliamentary advisor