Australian woman shows severe signs of dementia after mold infestation at home

From the Newsroom 08/24/2022 – 1:43 Share

Australian Amie Skilton, 42, is a young and healthy person, but has suffered from severe bouts of dementia and even forgetting her own name. All because of mold. The information is from the News Australia website.

Amie is one of a rare group of people who are vulnerable to the toxins released by mold, causing inflammation and organ damage. Her case started 5 years ago, after she participated in a street race in the United States.

“My brain and body were fine. The first symptom I noticed was allergies, chronic allergies, and I gained about 10 kg out of nowhere. I’m a nutritionist and I’ve had the same weight all my life. I gained 10 kg in a matter of months and had really bad fatigue,” she said.

Soon after, she noticed that she began to have difficulty concentrating, working and even remembering basic things, such as her name.

“I couldn’t decide what to wear. She would look at the clothes and get very confused. Until one day I went to fill in a form, I was seeing the space for my name and I was thinking: ‘What is it again?’. I was looking at the blank space and trying to remember.”

That’s when the woman consulted a neurologist and discovered that she had inhaled Alzheimer’s developed by mold found under the carpet at home. Now, she moved, underwent treatment and is healthy.