Avatar will return to theaters before the sequel; see trailer

avatar is back in theaters! Check out a new trailer above that celebrates the return of the James Cameron on the big screen, with sessions from September 22 in Brazil.

avatar is the highest-grossing film in history at the box office (unadjusted for inflation), with $2.84 billion grossing worldwide.

Set to premiere on December 16, the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will bring Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), a decade after the events of the original film. The two now have children and must face a new threat to protect their family.

Returning to the roster are Sigourney Weaver (as Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter, played via motion capture) and Stephen Langwith the additions of Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The sequences of avatar depend on the good performance of Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office. If so, the third feature will reach the public in December 2024, while Avatar 4 arrives in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

