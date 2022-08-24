Baby from ‘Belly of Rent’ is murdered in Rio and generates commotion: “No words”

Now 31 years old, the actor who played the baby in ‘Belly for Rent’ was killed; author of the novel lamented on social media

The Civil Police arrested the suspects of murder Bruno Moreira. The 31-year-old actor became famous when he played Clara’s son as a baby (Claudia Abreu) and Anna (Cassia Kis) in the soap opera Rent Belly (nineteen ninety).

Immortalized by his role in the telenovela that stopped Brazil, he was shot during a robbery in Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone of Rio. He did not survive and died on the spot.

In a statement to RJ1 this Tuesday (23), the actor’s mother said that to this day he was proud of the work he did when he was a baby. “The telenovela was one of the fondest memories. He was proud to have made the telenovela. My son was very loved and had only love to give”, declared.

On the social networks, Gloria Perezthe author of the plot, also regretted the news.

“And this sad news arrives. Assault. Bruno didn’t react, and they shot him anyway. No words.” declared the author of the novel.

