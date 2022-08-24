Back, Quintero projects Bahia x Vasco on Sunday: “It will be a final” | vasco

For the match against Bahia this Sunday, for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brasileirão, Vasco will have Quintero back, who had to serve suspension in the defeat to CSA last week. The defender wants the team to treat the match as “a final”.

In fact, it will be a direct confrontation at the Fonte Nova Arena: Bahia is the current runner-up in the competition, with 44 points, while Vasco occupies the fourth position, with 42. They are two great candidates for access to Serie A.

– We know the main focus and objective that we have. We have to face each game as a final, the main objective is to leave Vasco in Serie A, where he deserves – said the defender in an interview with “Vasco TV” this Tuesday.

1 of 3 Quintero, Vasco’s defender, in action in training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Quintero, Vasco’s defender, in action in training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

– Bahia is a great club, they have a great team. I had Enderson (Moreira) as a coach at Fortaleza, I know very well how he thinks, how he likes his teams. It’s going to be a difficult game, two big teams, who want to fight at the top, who have the focus of moving up to Serie A. It’s going to be a final, we have to face it like this. We go with this desire to leave with the three points, we’re going to get a good result and then get here at home against Guarani and play a great game with our fans – he added.

CSA’s defeat was the second match in which Quintero missed Vasco in this Series B. The first was in the victory over Náutico, in the 11th round, when he was also suspended. The Colombian summed up the feeling of being left out and even swore:

– It’s f***ing out of the game… I was out of only two games, I think. It’s f***. We knew it was going to be very difficult against CSA, but it didn’t. That’s in the past, now it’s time to focus on Bahia, play a great game there and get the three points – said he, who also spoke a little about the connection with Anderson Conceição in the Vasco defence.

Cafezinho with Escobar: Fla draws, Flu esculacha, Botafogo stumbles on the lantern and Vasco hesitates

– I played against him (Conceição) in Serie A, about two years ago, Fortaleza x Cuiabá. I didn’t know much about him, had never played with him. As I always say in interviews, it was something special. In the first game together, it felt like we had been training for three or four years, playing together. It was something really special, I’m happy for the moment he’s living, for the two of us are helping Vasco, which is the most important thing. We want to help Vasco and put Vasco where he deserves – he concluded.

