Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) updates values ​​per share of dividends and JCP

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (22) an update on the value per share of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) that will be paid on August 31. The earnings were announced on August 10.

The total gross amount reported was R$2.2 billion, of which R$571.2 million in dividends and R$1.6 billion in interest on equity.

Now, the amount of earnings per share will be divided as follows:

For dividends, they go from R$0.20018899819 to R$0.20389622620;

For the JCP of Banco do Brasil, BRL 0.57067846688 to BRL 0.58124665604.

The gross amounts were updated based on the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75% per year.

Payment will continue with the same date, August 31, according to the relevant fact.

Only investors with Banco do Brasil shares at today’s close, August 22, they will be entitled to receive the proceeds. As of August 23, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the supplementary dividends, referring to the second quarter of 2022.

Dividends from Banco do Brasil

Total amount: BRL 2,199,737,096.46 in total

Cut-off date: August 22

Payment date: August 31

Yield (dividend yield): 7.65%

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) launches credit line for the purchase of low-polluting means of transport

Those interested in buying means of transport that use little or no fuel can count on a credit line from the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3).

The bank launched this Tuesday (16) the BB Crédito Mobilidade line, which will finance items such as bicycles, scooters, electric or mechanical scooters and motorcycles under 125 cc in up to five years.

Up to 100% of the invoice value of the product can be financed, provided it is limited to R$ 20 thousand, the ceiling of the line. The line has a term of up to 60 months, with the payment of the first installment being possible up to 59 days after contracting. The minimum interest will be 1.83% per month (24.31% per year). The installments are debited from the account on the date chosen by the customer.

Contracting is available to individual customers, who can contract through the Banco do Brasil application. Just go to the “Loans” menu, choose the option “Contract Financing” and click on “BB Crédito Mobilidade”. The goods are supplied through companies that have an agreement signed with Banco do Brasil.

According to Bank of Brazilthe new line increases the institution’s commitment to initiatives with positive social and environmental results.