Batman 2 will have a Beast of the Sea writer

Mattson Tomlinscreenwriter of titles such as mother x androids and the beast of the seawill work alongside Matt Reeves in the script of Batman 2. The appointment was confirmed by THR.

Tomlin even worked as a script consultant on the first Batman, released this year, making some key changes in the third act – but not credited in the final version. This time, Reeves decided to invite him to participate in the process from the beginning.

little is known about Batman 2 for now, in addition to Reeves’ confirmed return to direct and the presumed return of Robert Pattinson on title paper.



It is possible that the Joker, the villain who appears in the actor’s skin Barry Keoghan (eternal) in the final scenes of Batmanbe the great adversary of Man-Bat in the second feature.

Batman 2 no release date has been set yet. The first film is available for streaming on HBO Max.

