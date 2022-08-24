BC servers release a note and point out that Bolsonaro did not create the PIX

Central Bank (BC) employees spoke out against the “electoral use of PIX by certain political groups”. In a statement distributed this Tuesday (23), the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) reinforced that the system was created and implemented by state servants, and “not by the current ruler or by any other government”.

The entity said it had decided to release a “note of repudiation” after “news about PIX broadcast yesterday (22)” by the president. Jair Bolsonaro in an interview with Jornal Nacional . He has been claiming, erroneously, that his government is responsible for creating the tool for banking transactions.

Bolsonaro, by the way, even admitted, more than once, that he didn’t even know what a PIX was . He also said he didn’t even have one. . He began to extol tooling and use it as propaganda after the beginning of the electoral campaign.

Check out the full repudiation note released by the Sign:

The National Union of Central Bank Employees publicly repudiates once again the electoral use of Pix by certain political groups. Such an instant payment system was created and implemented by the Analysts and Technicians of the Central Bank of Brazil – that is, BY STATE SERVANTS, not by the current ruler or by any other government.

First, it is important to point out that the beginning of the PIX project is much earlier than the term of the current President of the Republic.

The decree of the Central Bank n. 97,909, which established the working group to develop an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, long before the election of the current government.

Another thing: there is no news of any reference to Pix in the electoral program delivered in 2018 by the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro to the Superior Electoral Court. In other words, the project to create and implement Pix did not receive any support (or even mention) during the electoral campaign that elected the current President of the Republic. In addition, in a public speech held in November 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro declared that Pix was something related to civil aviation, showing complete ignorance of the subject.

It is necessary to highlight the difference between State policies and punctual government measures. Since its creation, the Central Bank of Brazil has highly qualified and responsible employees, and this has allowed several projects considered important by the BC Board, according to technical criteria, to be carried out regardless of the political will or opposition of the rulers on duty.

On the above point, we are of the opinion that many rulers, in the past, have already acted against the BC’s technical autonomy or tried to improperly take advantage of the election. This is nothing new… And then, we opine in the sense that many obstacles were created by the current government both against the implementation of Pix by the BC and against other projects of the Autarchy:

1) Since 2019, the Budget of the Central Bank of Brazil has been reduced year by year;

2) During the Covid-19 pandemic, a period in which BC civil servants completed the Pix project and implemented it, the current Government threatened civil servants with 25% salary cuts and a reduction in their working hours (this would have delayed the implementation of Pix by many months!);

3) When the BC Autonomy Complementary Law project was processed in 2020 and 2021, the current Government did not allow important technical points to be discussed in the National Congress to expand the autonomous performance of BC servers, but rather acted politically so that all amendments other than the “mandate for Directors” were excluded in Parliament, making the Law passed at the end quite incomplete; and

4) When PEC 32 was processed, in 2021, the guarantees of impartial and impartial action by BC servers were totally vulnerable to the destructive text sent by the current government (and which was later worsened by deputies from the allied base of that same government).

Finally, emphasizing the union’s impartiality in relation to issues of this or that political party, since our performance is non-partisan, we make one thing clear: SINAL will not allow any candidate in the 2022 electoral campaign (whether of situation, opposition or independent) tries to take undue electoral advantage of the work done by BC Analysts and Technicians. Governments pass; the public servants of the Brazilian State remain.