BC servers release note of clarification on the authorship of Pix

(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) repudiated, this Tuesday (23/8), “once again”, the electoral use of Pix by certain political groups. According to the union, the instant payment system was created and implemented by the analysts and technicians of the Central Bank of Brazil — that is, by state public servants — “not by the current ruler or by any other government.” The note was released after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, during a National Journal this Monday (22/8), which “created Pix taking money from bankers”.

“Firstly, it is important to point out that the beginning of the Pix project is well before the mandate of the current president of the Republic”, clarified the Sinal. “Central Bank Ordinance No. 97,909, which established the working group to develop an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, long before the election of the current government.”

Sinal also pointed out that there is no news of any reference to Pix in the electoral program delivered in 2018 by then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “In other words, the project for the creation and implementation of Pix did not receive any support (or even citation) during the electoral campaign that elected the current president of the Republic”, he claimed.





The Sinal also pointed out that in a public speech held in November 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro declared that Pix was something related to civil aviation, showing complete ignorance of the subject.

“It is necessary to highlight the difference between State policies and specific government measures. Since its creation, the Central Bank of Brazil has highly qualified and responsible employees, and this has allowed several projects considered important by the BC Board, according to technical criteria, to be carried out regardless of the political will or opposition of the rulers on duty.” , said the note of repudiation.

“We are of the opinion that many rulers, in the past, have already acted against the BC’s technical autonomy or tried to improperly take advantage of elections. This is nothing new,” the union added.

The servers will do a virtual act today, from 2 pm to 4 pm, to pressure the government in favor of restructuring the category’s career, according to the Sinal. The act will not paralyze any service of the body, but the union warns that, if there is no progress in negotiation, the category may start a “differentiated operation” in September, with an impact on some activities of the municipality.

Obstacles

The Sinal took the opportunity to say, in a note, that many obstacles were created by the current government both against the implementation of Pix by the BC and against other projects of the municipality:

1) Since 2019, the Budget of the Central Bank of Brazil has been reduced year by year;

two) During the covid-19 pandemic, a period in which BC civil servants completed the Pix project and implemented it, the current government threatened civil servants with 25% salary cuts and a reduction in their working hours (this would have delayed the Pix implementation in many months!);

3) When the BC Autonomy Complementary Law project was processed in 2020 and 2021, the current government did not allow important technical points to be discussed in the National Congress to expand the autonomous performance of BC servers, but rather acted politically so that all amendments different from the “mandate for the Directors” were excluded in Parliament, making the Law passed at the end very incomplete; and

4) When PEC 32 was processed, in 2021, the guarantees of impartial and impartial performance by BC servers were totally vulnerable to the destructive text sent by the current government (and which was later worsened by deputies from the allied base of that same government).

Finally, the National President of Sinal, Fábio Faiad, stressed that the civil servants are impartial in relation to issues of this or that political party, as the performance is non-partisan. “Signal will not allow any candidate in the 2022 electoral campaign (whether from the situation, opposition or independent) to try to take undue electoral advantage of the work done by BC analysts and technicians. Governments pass; the public servants of the Brazilian State remain.”