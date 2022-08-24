BC servers repudiate Bolsonaro’s talk about Pix and threaten strike

The servers of the Central Bank (BC) released a note of repudiation, this Tuesday (23/8), about the “electoral use of Pix by certain political groups”. In a statement, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) stressed that the system was created and implemented by state servants, and “not by the current ruler or by any other government”.

The note was released after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, during an interview in Jornal Nacional on Monday (22/8), that he “created Pix taking money from bankers”.

When contesting the information, the union entity stated that the current government created “many obstacles, both against the implementation of Pix by the BC and against other projects of the autarchy”.

“Firstly, it is important to point out that the beginning of the Pix project is much earlier than the mandate of the current President of the Republic. The decree of the Central Bank n. 97,909, which established the working group to develop an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, long before the election of the current government.

The Sinal also emphasizes that “many government officials, in the past, have already acted against the BC’s technical autonomy or tried to improperly take advantage of the election. This is nothing new”, however, the current administration of Bolsonaro would have “imposed obstacles” to the functioning of the body.

Among them, the entity lists the reduction of the Central Bank’s budget year by year, since 2019; and threats of salary cuts, as well as reductions in working hours, “which would have delayed the implementation of Pix by many months”, according to the union entity.

Central Bank Building in the South Autarquias Sector – Brasília – DF 11/04/2015 Daniel Ferreira / Metropolis ******Photo-external-part-central-bank According to the Central Bank, the issue of security of transactions made by Pix is ​​under the responsibility of the institutions themselves, which can and must use the same security criteria as their applications using protective measures, such as maximum single transfer value, daily transaction limit , double identity confirmation and biometric access keysFelipe Menezes/Metropolis Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 central bank servers Brazilian central bankIgo Estrela / Metropolis 0

two-hour stoppage

On Tuesday (23/8), Central Bank servers will carry out a virtual national act in protest against the slowness of the federal government in sending the Provisional Measure that regulates the restructuring of the BC’s career to the National Congress. The expectation of the signal is the majority adhesion of the servers to the movement.

The employees demand a meeting with the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, with the aim of “solving the restructuring of the career once and for all”.

“As it is just an initial alert, today there will be no interruption of any BC service. However, if the Federal Government’s bullshit continues, BC servers may enter into a differentiated operation in September, making some BC work processes difficult (the characteristics of this Operation cannot yet be disclosed by us)”, says the note.

The BC servers approved in July the end of a strike lasting about four months. This Tuesday’s act is aimed at encouraging the progress of the demands requested during the stoppage.