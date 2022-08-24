Biggest secret that Roberto Carlos kept and prevented from being exposed

After years, Roberto Carlos returned to the media with force and had the great secret exposed to Brazil

Regarded as the King of romantic music, Roberto Carlos is also one of the great Brazilian voices. Because of his love, the artist owns a legion of fans and is always moving the media.

But the reality is that the singer is a very discreet figure who tries to keep the personal side separate from the professional, avoiding as much as possible to appear on gossip sites or the like. Therefore, he has already taken some books out of circulation, as he has not approved many biographies.

However, the biographies that were approved by Roberto Carlos, did not get to delve into what his fans want to know, as happened this time. It turns out that one of the famous’s biggest secrets, involving an overwhelming accident, has gone viral again on social media.

For those who don’t know, when he was around six years old, the singer was the victim of an accident where he lost part of his right leg. In this way, he has been using a prosthesis since then, however, he never let any photo of the device appear, much less spoke about it openly.

According to an account by biographer Paulo Cesar de Araújo, exposed by UOL’s Splash column, more details of the fateful day ended up coming to light.

Longtime friend of Roberto Carlos tells what he did to annoy the singer on stage: “I did it to screw you” Woman who was the great love of Roberto Carlos’s life died of cancer and tore Brazil apart Roberto Carlos delivers a moment with Globo actor at Carnival, brings record and confirms: “Next door”

ACCIDENT

The text says that Roberto Carlos lost part of his leg after being hit by a train in 1947, when he was playing with a friend near the tracks at the São Pedro festivities in the city of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in the interior of Espírito Santo.

At the time, a freight train approached the children who were on the tracks and it was not possible for the conductor to stop, much less save the part of the singer’s right leg.