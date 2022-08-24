Bill to overturn Nilton Santos athletics track wins ‘urgency regime’ and will be voted on this Wednesday; Botafogo treats as ‘fragile’

Was fast. The bill of August 11 will already be voted on this Wednesday, from 18:35, on an emergency basis in the alerj. The agenda is the tipping of runway Athletics of Nilton Santos Stadiumof Botafogo, which would prevent works or their transfer to another location. The information is from Guilherme Cardozo, from the “Gigante Glorioso” channel.

If Alerj passes, the bill will need to be sanctioned by Governor Claudio Castro. But, as shown in the blog “Panorama Esportivo”, by “O Globo”, the politician recently vetoed the listing of Bangu Atlético Clube, claiming that this type of order is up to the executive branch, because “the possibility of triggering the listing by legislative means would cause a frank invasion of the competence of each of the constituted powers”.

André Ceciliano (PT) and Chiquinho da Mangueira (PSC) think differently and want to be listed, believing they do not interfere with legislative competence. The Nilton Santos Stadium belongs to the City Hall and has Botafogo as a concessionaire until 2051.

The alvinegro club will not officially comment, but considers the bill “fragile”, according to “O Globo”. The mayor left open the possibility of works on the track to bring the grandstand closer to the field.