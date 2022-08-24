Billionaire investor known as ‘guru’ dies at 90

Robertson’s spokesperson, Fraser Seitel, broke the news. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Billionaire investor Julian Robertson has died at age 90 of heart complications. The news, released by Bloomberg on Tuesday (23), was given by his spokesman, Fraser Seitel.

Robertson was known for founding the investment firm Tiger Management, ranked among the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. The billionaire’s company, known as a ‘guru’, has trained several generations of prominent investors, called ‘Tiger Cubs’. Among the names are Robert Citrone, Chase Coleman and Bill Hwang – accused in April of this year of securities fraud.

According to Forbes, the investor had a net worth of $4.8 billion. He died at his home in New York.

History

Julian Robertson was born on June 25, 1932, in Salisbury, North Carolina (USA). The region, he said, was “a wonderful place to grow up,” he said in an interview with OneWire. “I think everyone should be forced to grow up in a small town.”

In 1955, he graduated from the University of North Carolina, then went on to serve two years in the Navy. His next step was to work on Wall Street as a stockbroker for Kidder, Peabody & Co. In 1974, he became the CEO of Webster Management Corporation, the firm’s investment advisory subsidiary.

Four years later, the investor traveled to New Zealand, where he planned to write a novel, and became the owner of luxury golf resorts and a vineyard in the country. It was not until 1980 that he founded Tiger Management.