BNDES opens credit access program for MEI and micro-enterprises

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) recently reopened the Emergency Credit Access Program (FGI-Peac) already well known, but now it has brought something new. We are talking about the inclusion of micro-enterprises and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs).

According to the BNDES, the goal for the next 16 months is to make around R$ 22 billion viable. So far 40 financial institutions are enabled to offer the line of credit for the program.

access to credit

Of the 40 institutions that are already on the list to operate the FGI-Peac, all of them must limit the average interest rate of the portfolios to 1.75% per month. The program will run until December next year. According to the institution, the intention is to assist credit operations ranging from one thousand to R$10 million for the growth and modernization of the business.

The program was designed precisely to serve smaller companies and entrepreneurs. The reason for this is the difficulty in obtaining credit, mainly due to the contracting conditions defined by financial institutions.

For this reason, the FGI-Peac has defined some criteria for institutions to be able to operate the line. They must offer more viable conditions, such as longer terms, less requirement down payment, in addition to lower interest rates.

Under the program, the payment term is up to 60 months with a grace period between 6 and 12 months. According to the bank in question, the companies and entrepreneurs that can hire the financing are:

Micro, small and medium-sized companies with annual or annualized gross operating revenue of up to R$300 million;

self-employed truck drivers use financing in the purchase of capital goods inherent to the activity;

financing in the purchase of capital goods inherent to the activity; Individual entrepreneurs;

On the other hand, foundations, associations and cooperatives cannot participate. Among the financing that can be covered by the FGI are investment projects, purchase of machinery and equipment, acquisition of buses and trucks, working capital and some others.