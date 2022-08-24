BNDES releases billionaire value for those who are MEI

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Monday (22), the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) opened a new phase of the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac), a credit guarantee line that includes smaller companies.

This second phase is expected to last until December 2023, and can guarantee up to R$22 billion in loans offered by commercial banks. In this way, the novelty is that now, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will also be covered with credit, in addition to small companies. Therefore, the minimum loan amount is R$ 1 thousand.

electoral intention

On August 18, Gustavo Montezano, the president of the BNDES, stated that even politicians admitted the program’s success, since the expansion of credit for small businesses is an initiative that generates votes in an election year.

Last Tuesday (22), the director of Participations, Capital Markets and Indirect Credit at BNDES, Bruno Laskowsky, denied to Estadão that there is any electoral intention in the reopening of PEAC. According to the executive, the new phase of the credit guarantee program had been planned for some time, including discussions with the commercial banks that operate in the program.

“We’ve been talking for a long time, it’s not conjunctural. When we defined that our strategy at BNDES is to expand the accessibility of credit for SMEs (small and medium-sized companies), three years ago, we started talking to the whole (banking) system,” he said.

entrepreneurial force

In short, this second one is focused on the “entrepreneurial force” of small businesses, including MEIs, which need financing as “fuel” to expand.

“In the emergency round, the theme was a risk crisis. There was liquidity, but it was dammed up. The engineering was to provide insurance for agents (financial ones, that is, commercial banks) to feel more comfortable distributing credit”, said the BNDES director.

Currently, the initiative gives priority to really small businesses. “It’s more segmented. The MEI, with higher interest rates, the geopolitical crisis (such as the war in Ukraine), objective issues in Brazil (such as the electoral campaign), has more difficulty getting credit in the market,” said Laskowsky.

First stage numbers

In the first phase, which took place until December 31, 2020, PEAC guaranteed 135,720 loans, contracted by 114,355 companies, totaling BRL 92.1 billion. In addition, financing was offered by approximately 40 banks. The institutions that stood out in the action were:

Itaú – R$15.657 billion;

Bradesco – 15.484 billion; and

Cash – R$ 15.094 billion.

