Bocardi is accused live of practicing moral harassment against reporter

Rodrigo Bocardi was criticized by an internet user this Wednesday (24) for the way he treats Alessandro Jodar at Bom Dia São Paulo edit

247 – Rodrigo Bocardi was criticized by an internet user this Wednesday (24) for the way he treats Alessandro Jodar at Bom Dia São Paulo. The woman identified only as Tatá accused the anchor of practicing moral harassment with the reporter, responsible for the sports section of the Globo TV news. The presenter was saddened by the comment and responded live: “A joke”. The report is from the TV news portal.

At around 7:10 am, Bocardi began reading the audience’s responses to the PVC Challenge of the day. “Alessandro Camargo wrote: ‘I love the interaction between Bocardi and Jodar in this PVC challenge.’ I’m reading in order here”, said the journalist. Afterwards, he read two more messages from netizens with the answers to the questionnaire.

“There’s a message from Tatá that I read here and I was saddened by what she said. But I’m sure you [Jodar] does not recognize it as true”, lamented the professional, who reproduced the message in the sequence: “‘This scene is embarrassing. Has Bocardi ever heard of moral harassment? Exactly what he does with the Sports reporter next to him. Why expose the professional live?'”.

“Magina. Don’t fall for that”, denied the reporter. “I’ll give you a kiss, Jodar. Bitch. Tatá, a kiss for you. Jodar sends another one. We love each other”, commented Bocardi. “I don’t fall into the pile, and you will. No, it’s okay,” said the Globo sports reporter. “A joke,” assured the anchor.

Earlier, the newspaper’s commander had made a proposal for the public to help him answer Paulo Vinícius Coelho’s questionnaire: “Does it have to be me or can I outsource today?”.

