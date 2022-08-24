Body of Pedro Augusto, trapped for 18 hours in a hole at a construction site, is buried in MG | Mining Triangle

The body of 8-year-old Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves, who was trapped inside a hole, in Carmo do Paranaíba, was buried this Tuesday morning (23).

The boy was playing with his cousin on a construction site when he slipped and fell into the structure, being rescued 18 hours later. Watch the rescue in the video below:

The wake began at 8 am in a funeral chapel in the city and was open to family and friends, who, very moved, paid their last respects to the boy.

The body followed in procession around 10 am, for burial in the Municipal Cemetery.

According to information from delegate Hiago Marciano, responsible for the investigations, the expert report indicated that the cause of death was suffocation and indirect asphyxia.

Pedro Augusto fell into the structure around 3 pm on Sunday and was rescued around 10 am on Monday, already with a low level of consciousness and with suspected cardiorespiratory arrest. He was immediately taken by ambulance to the Adolpho Pereira de Rezende Emergency Care Unit (UPA), in Carmo do Paranaíba, but he could not resist.

The hole was 8 meters deep. In the fall, one of the boy’s legs caught on the wall of the cavity and he was left hanging at a height of 6 meters. To help stabilize the victim, firefighters offered oxygen and also liquid food until the moment they were able to complete the rescue. To save the boy, firefighters dug a hole parallel to the one Pedro Augusto fell into.

According to Pedro Augusto’s family, the child went out to play with a cousin, when they entered the construction site. According to family members, there was no signage in the hole.

During the games, the boy slipped and fell into the hole.

In a note, Atr+ Construtora Ltda, which would be the owner of the subdivision, informed that an outsourced company was carrying out works for the installation of a water reservoir on the site. “(..) It clarifies that Allotment Alta Vila is an enterprise owned by it, duly approved, licensed and registered by the competent public bodies.”

The company also said that it made itself available to the authorities for clarification.

The investigation process will hear witnesses and people involved in the case, such as family members and those responsible for the place.