Bold bikini, jeans and plush: Bruna Marquezine brings together striking trends for Rosalía’s show

Bruna Marquezine was one of the famous gifts at the Rosalia’s show at Espaço Unimed, in São Paulo: the singer of the hit “Despechá” introduced himself with Motomami World Tour in São Paulo on Tuesday night (23) and the actress chose an exuberant look full of fashion trends for the event.

In tune with what’s trending in the fashion universe, Bruna – who recently came up with the trend Barbiecore at a fashion event – chose two protagonists for this week’s production: plush and rhinestones. These two elements appeared in different pieces of clothing and gave the cool and urban tone of the look. See in detail below!

Bikini with stones by Bruna Marquezine is from the same brand as jeans

Bruna Marquezine’s production contained two pieces by GCDS Wear: the Italian brand was created by designer Giuliano Calza in 2015. used crochet bikini by the actress and also by Dua Liparemember (in the gallery, we remember this outfit!)?

This time, the bikini worn by the “Besouro Azul” star is the Diva Bikini, available for around R$2,800. Featuring a triangle top without a cup or underwire, it features a cross-stone chain at the front and an adjustable back fastening. In the middle of the bust, the beachwear piece features a clip with the brand’s golden logo.

The bikini panties are hollowed out, in the gliding model and have an adjustable beaded chain at the waist, in addition to a clip with a logo just like the one that appears on the bra.

The jeans worn by Bruna Marquezine are also from the same brand: in the wide leg model and with a wide opening on the side, they also feature rhinestones in the length and cost just over R$ 8,300 in national multi-brands. A few months ago, Bruna wore these pants in a corset look to promote the series “Maldives”, on Netflix.

Plush animal print ensures comfort and an extra dose of style to Marquezine’s look

To complete her outfit, Bruna Marquezine chose a teddy coat with animal print. The tracksuit had an oversized design and ensured the thermal comfort of the look, in addition to adding an extra glow thanks to the classic pattern.

The plush – a controversial material in the fashion world that stood out in fashion weeks abroad recently – was also present in the blue bag used by the actress: the accessory even had an embroidered B, ensuring the personalized look of the look. Check out more photos in the gallery below!