Bolsonarista businessmen exchanged messages with Augusto Aras – Politica

The information on the JOTA website is based on sources from the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The messages, which are still kept confidential, would contain criticism of the actions of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes and also comments on the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the website, the content of the messages has already become a topic among STF ministers. The businessmen targeted by the PF operation, authorized by Minister Moraes, are investigated for anti-democratic acts.

Aras was nominated by Bolsonaro for the position, in 2021, without being on the triple list of the Public Ministry. The appointment of the PGR is the prerogative of the president, but it is up to the Senate to scrutinize the nominee and then approve or reject the nomination. In addition to the PGR, Aras is also the electoral attorney general.

In a note, Aras’s office said that the attorney general has friends and acquaintances in the business world and, therefore, there are exchanges of messages between them. The text also states that the attorney general’s conversations with one of the businessmen, who is the target of the PF’s investigation, are only “superficial” comments.

The advisory also highlighted that the PGR was only informed about the operation after the execution of the search and seizure warrants began on Tuesday (23/8). Because of this, he did not exchange information about police investigations.