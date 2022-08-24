Bolsonaro calls JN an inquisition and mocks electronic voting machines

Candidate for re-election, he told businessmen in the steel sector that being in the presidency is “a pain”

the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told businessmen that the interview with the newspaper da Rede Globo on Monday (22.Aug.2022) it was one “inquisition”. He reinforced this Tuesday (23.Aug) the defense of looser laws for environmental fines.

“You cannot abuse supervision. The country man cannot fear the inspector. It’s like he said yesterday”, Bolsonaro said at the Aço Brasil 2022 Congress in São Paulo (SP) referring to the Sabbath. The event brings together entrepreneurs from the steel industry.

At the event, the Chief Executive made fun of the defense of electronic voting machines. To entrepreneurs, he said: “There is only one thing that cannot be broken in Brazil. The staff know what it is”

Bolsonaro angrily declared that he did not enjoy the presidential chair. “I don’t enjoy being in that chair. It’s a bag. I can’t fish or tell jokes, but I understand it as a mission”.

Sabbath

The presidential candidate debuted on the JN bench in this election. He spoke for 24:37 of the 40 minutes in the interview. The rest of the time (15min23s) was occupied by questions from presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. Read the transcript of the interview.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro focused on rebutting criticism and did not present proposals for an eventual 2nd term. In his social media accounts, Bolsonaro mocked the presenter of the JN for spending a lot of time asking questions.

The president said he participated in a “pronouncement”. And completed: “As far as possible, with great humility, we were able to clarify and take some information that is rarely reported on your station”.

The TV news program with the highest audience in the country began to receive on Monday the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Bolsonaro was the 1st. The PL candidate said that he will continue to adopt the same conduct in the economy in an eventual 2nd term and declared that he agrees with the attempt to change Brazil’s image abroad on the environment.

“We intend to continue exactly what we do”said Bolsonaro when asked about his proposals for the economy from 2023, if reelected.

The main issues dealt with by the mediators of the JN were: electoral process and a possible coup d’état; support from followers to unconstitutional measures; pandemic and the president’s conduct; economy; environment; connection with the so-called Centrão, a group of acronyms with no defined ideological coloring; constant changes in the MEC (Ministry of Education); corruption in the MEC; and interference in the Federal Police.

THE Globe published the conversation with Jair Bolsonaro in full on the JN website: here.

Sequence of interviews

Bolsonaro began a series of interviews with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in National Journalgives TV Globoheld throughout this week.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) will have the same average time to present their ideas and answer questions from William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. The stipulated 40 minutes may suffer minor variations.

This is perhaps the most exposure each candidate will have in prime time during the entire campaign. Here is the list of interview dates:

In 2014, the National Journal interviewed then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT) at Palácio da Alvorada. The broadcaster said that “after the 2014 elections, however, it decided that it would always conduct interviews with all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms”.



Reproduction / TV Globo From left to right, journalists William Bonner and Patrícia Poeta and former president Dilma Rousseff, during an interview with Jornal Nacional with presidential candidates in 2014

Until 2014, all presidents running for reelection could do the interviews National Journal at Alvorada.

In 2018, Michel Temer (then president) did not run for 1 more term.

In 2022, Grupo Globo decided to require all candidates to go to the station’s studios in Rio. Bolsonaro resisted, but ended up accepting.

Biggest audience of the year

The editing of JN this Monday marked the biggest audience of the year with the interview granted by the president. Previous data show that Saturday scored 32.3 points in Greater São Paulo. Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals.

So far, the biggest TV news audience in 2022 had been set on August 3, when the news reached an average of 27.8 points. The consolidated numbers of this Monday’s edition should be released on Tuesday (23.Aug).

According to preliminary data from Rede Globo, the National Television Panel reached 32.52 rating points with the interview. The panel gathers data from the 15 main urban centers in the country.

Also read the data of the main squares for the JN: