Bolsonaro in JN about becoming jacar with vaccine: ‘Part of the Portuguese language’

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)
Bolsonaro justifies his statement about becoming an alligator for taking COVID-19 vaccine (photo: TV Globo/Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) justified the controversial statement given at the beginning of the pandemic that anyone who took the vaccine against COVID-19 would become an alligator. During the interview this Monday (22/8), in Jornal Nacional, however, he pointed out that he used a “figure of speech”.

In 2020, Bolsonaro told journalists that he would not take the vaccine because it was still being tested. According to him, “if you turn into an alligator, that’s your problem”, as Pfizer described that it would not be responsible for any side effects.
In Jornal Nacional, the president explained: “The Pfizer issue: in the contract it was written ‘we are not responsible for any side effects’. Pfizer did not present what the possible side effects would be. I used a figure of speech: jacar”.

Journalist Renata Vasconcellos then asks: “Do you think the case is a joke?”. The Chief Executive completes the answer: “No joke, this is part of Portuguese literature”. In addition, he pointed out that he “did not miss anything he said” in the pandemic.

The president’s interview opens the series of meetings with the presidential candidates on TV Globo’s main news program.

The next interviewee will be candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), this Tuesday (23/8), followed by Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), on Thursday (25/8), and Simone Tebet (MDB), Friday (26/8).

