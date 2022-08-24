Bolsonaro in JN about becoming jacar with vaccine: ‘Part of the Portuguese language’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) justified the controversial statement given at the beginning of the pandemic that anyone who took the vaccine against COVID-19 would become an alligator. During the interview this Monday (22/8), in Jornal Nacional, however, he pointed out that he used a “figure of speech”.
Journalist Renata Vasconcellos then asks: “Do you think the case is a joke?”. The Chief Executive completes the answer: “No joke, this is part of Portuguese literature”. In addition, he pointed out that he “did not miss anything he said” in the pandemic.
The president’s interview opens the series of meetings with the presidential candidates on TV Globo’s main news program.
The next interviewee will be candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), this Tuesday (23/8), followed by Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), on Thursday (25/8), and Simone Tebet (MDB), Friday (26/8).