Bolsonaro receives Dom Pedro I’s heart on the ramp of the Planalto Palace | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro received this Tuesday (23) on the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto the heart of Emperor Dom Pedro I. The relic was received with a volley of cannon fire.

Dom Pedro I was responsible for declaring Brazil’s independence. The emperor’s heart was brought from the city of Porto, in Portugal, to Brasília this Monday (22) in a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane. This is the first time that the agency leaves the European country. (see more below).

2 of 2 President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, receive the heart of Dom Pedro I at Palácio do Planalto. — Photo: Pedro Gomes/g1 President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, receive the heart of Dom Pedro I at Palácio do Planalto. — Photo: Pedro Gomes/g1

“Two countries, united by history, linked by the heart. Two hundred years of independence. Ahead, an eternity in freedom. God, homeland, family! Long live Portugal, long live Brazil!”, Bolsonaro said during the reception of the organ.

The relic was brought in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. After the ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the organ will go to the Itamaraty Palace, where it will be on display until September 5th.

Video shows the heart of Dom Pedro I, reserved in formaldehyde

Dom Pedro I’s heart was transported on an FAB plane in a passenger cabin, along with three Portuguese authorities and a representative of the Brazilian government.

Ambassador George Monteiro Prata and the head of ceremonial at Itamaraty, Minister Alan Coelho de Séllos, informed that the treatment given to the relic will be the same as that given to heads of state.

At the air base, the heart was received with honors, by authorities such as the Portuguese ambassador to Brazil, Luiz Felipe Melo, and the ministers Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, of Defense, and Marcelo Queiroga, of Health.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the negotiation that made it possible for the heart of Dom Pedro I to come to Brazil took four months.

In order for the relic to be sent to Brazil, two authorizations were required. First, experts from the Legal Medical Institute of the University of Porto allowed – from a technical point of view – the arrival of the organ, “which is fragile”. Afterwards, there was a vote, in the City Council of Porto, where the trip was unanimously authorized.

After the loan was made public, some historians criticized the decision as a risk to the relic and an unnecessary expenditure of public money. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not disclose how much the operation cost.

Before the organ’s arrival in Brazil, the first exhibition open to the public was organized in the heart of D. Pedro I, the city of Porto, in Portugal. The event attracted thousands of people.

The heart of D. Pedro I is kept under lock and key in a mausoleum in the city of Porto, Portugal

Dom Pedro I’s heart is kept in the noble hall of the Irmandade da Lapa Church, in the city of Porto, Portugal, at the request of the emperor himself. The request was recorded in the will left by the monarch.

The relic is protected by a 5-ton door (locked by two keys), an iron grille (locked by a key), a wooden box (locked by a key), and a mahogany urn (locked by a key).

This is not the first time that the remains of Dom Pedro I have been presented at the celebrations of the Independence of Brazil.

In 1972, during the military dictatorship, part of the emperor’s bones was exposed in several Brazilian cities, later it was deposited in the Independence Monument, in São Paulo.