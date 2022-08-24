‘Bonner forgot arrogance and debauchery’, says Fabio Faria about Ciro’s sabbath to JN

Minister of Communications mocked the difference in the treatment of Jornal Nacional’s interviewers with Gomes and with President Jair Bolsonaro; Nogueira, who runs Casa-Civil, also reacted

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR – 05/20/2022

Fábio Faria is the current Minister of Communications in the government of Jair Bolsonaro.



The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria (PP-RN), used his social networks this Tuesday, 23, to criticize the behavior of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos to the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), compared to the interview with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last Monday night. According to the head of the ministerial portfolio, “it seems that Bonner forgot his arrogance and debauchery” during the sabbath with the pedestrian. In the opinion of the Bolsonaro government member, the interviewers “improved the microphone, lighting, tone of voice, the script is mild”, there was a decrease in “aggressiveness”, there were no “irony”, “grimaces” or “interruptions”. “All this in 24 hours”, he mocked the differences in posture with Jair Bolsonaro. The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), followed a similar line and gave the “congratulations” to Jornal Nacional for the excellent conduction of the interview with a presidential candidate. “It was not possible with President Bolsonaro. But at least it’s good to know it’s possible,” he concluded.

It seems that Bonner has forgotten arrogance and debauchery, but he has not forgotten Bolsonaro.

Even in the “friendly” questions for Ciro Gomes, he takes the opportunity to make negative propaganda and speak untruths of the Bolsonaro government about aid. — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) August 23, 2022