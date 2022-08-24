Bradesco acquires 51% of the capital of BV DTVM, the ninth largest FII manager

Banco Bradesco (BBDC4) signed, this Wednesday (24), a strategic partnership with Banco Votorantim (BV) for the formation of an independent investment manager, which will have its own brand, according to a notice to the market, which did not detail business values.

In the transaction, Bradesco signals the acquisition of 51% of the capital of BV DTVM, which concentrates the management of third-party resources and the activity of private banking – customized financial and property solutions for high-income clients – from BV.

Currently, BV DTVM has BRL 41 billion in assets under management and BRL 22 billion in custody at private banking. Operating in the Brazilian market since 1999, the company is the ninth largest real estate fund manager and also the ninth largest in terms of private bankingaccording to data from Anbima, the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities.

Among the 18 funds managed by BV DTVM are Votorantim Shopping (VSHO11), BB Progressivo II (BBPO11), BB Renda Corporativa (BBRC11) and RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11).

Bradesco currently has more than R$544 billion in assets under management, in addition to another R$380 billion in the private bankingbeing the third and second largest manager in each segment, respectively.

“BV DTVM will have autonomy in the management of resources, with a highly specialized team, focused and aligned to achieve the best results for customers”, signals a Bradesco statement to the market, “in addition to having the reputation and solid experience of its shareholders ”.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent, legal and regulatory conditions.

Read more:

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related