Brain stimulation boosts memory for a month, study says

  • James Gallagher
  • BBC Health and Science Reporter

Woman with several wires connected to her head —electroencephalogram of the brain

Credit, Getty Images

Scientists have found that they can boost people’s memory for at least a month by stimulating parts of the brain with electricity without causing harm.

The volunteers who participated in the study performed better in word memorization games, which tested both their “working” memory (temporary storage of information with limited capacity) and their long-term memory.

It remains unclear, however, what the results mean exactly for everyday life.

But the ideas range from helping seniors cope with memory decline, to treating illness and helping with exam preparation.

