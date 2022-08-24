Braz criticizes Palmeiras against VAR: ‘To be ashamed of your face’

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz criticized Palmeiras’ job to CBF on account of VAR’s conduct in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. In an interview with ESPN, the manager stated that Brazilian football needs to “have a little more shame on its face” when dealing with off-field issues.

Palmeiras’ stance is due to a possible penalty on Gustavo Gómez in the final minutes of the match. In the audio revealed by the confederation, the phrase “Now it’s gone” by referee Ramon Abatti is clear, during the check of Arturo Vidal’s push on the defender alviverde, making it impossible for the eventual penalty to be marked.

“It’s already starting to get annoying, these situations in relation to the off-field, who want to interfere, who have the referee’s decision, which VAR saw and let go. I think Brazilian football has to be a little more ashamed of ourselves, for us take a different stance on these processes and protocols,” Braz told ESPN FC.

Regarding the practically reserve lineup of Flamengo against Palmeiras, the manager attributed the decision of Dorival Jr’s coaching staff to synthetic grass. That’s because Rubro-Negro faced Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, and Abel Ferreira’s team, at Allianz Parque, on Sunday.

“We made an option that Dorival was questioned a lot, I understand even the analyses, but the problem is that people don’t understand that Flamengo played twice on synthetic grass, and those who are used to training there know that it’s not fresh Unless it’s a matter of climate problem (you must have a natural lawn), but as it is authorized, you don’t have to have chororó. .

The group management is also due to Fla’s next commitment in the Copa do Brasil. Dorival Jr’s team faces São Paulo, tomorrow, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the semifinals.