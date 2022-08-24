Brazil has first case of monkeypox in dog

Brazil recorded the first case of monkeypox in a dog. The diagnosis was made in a 5-month-old puppy in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.

This is the third report of transmission of the disease from humans to domestic animals that is known in the world. The first was in France and the second in the US.

Credit: Disclosure/NiaidMonkeypox virus was detected in a dog in MG

In a note, the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported that the animal contracted the disease from its owner. The animal’s owner had the first symptoms of monkeypox on August 3 and was tested on August 8.

The confirmation of the disease in the dog was communicated by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed) to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Minas Gerais (CIEVS Minas) after a positive result of a molecular biology test (qPCR).

The tutor and the dog are isolated at home and are doing well, according to information from the Regional Health Department.

What is known so far is that the monkeypox virus is transmitted by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

It remains unclear whether monkeys can be transmitted sexually, but most transmissions happen during skin-to-skin sexual contact.

The incubation period of the virus (time from exposure to the appearance of the first symptoms) is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.