Brazil records 1st case of dog infected with monkeypox

The Minas Gerais State Health Department published an official statement confirming the first case of monkeypox transmission from a human being to an animal in Brazil. The virus was detected in a puppy whose owner was infected with the monkeypox virus in early August.

The case took place in Juiz de Fora, a municipality in Minas Gerais, and is the third record in the world of human-to-animal transmission. The other two confirmations took place in France and the United States.

According to the secretary of health, the dog started to have symptoms on the 13/8th, 10 days after the owner noticed the first signs of the disease. The animal presented pruritus, which evolved into lesions in papules, pustules and crusts located on the back and neck.

The veterinarian responsible for the care registered the suspicion in the epidemiological surveillance and collected samples from the animal for laboratory analysis. The detectable result was in molecular biology examination (qPCR)

The person responsible for the puppy was instructed to keep the animal in isolation and to adopt sanitary measures for feeding the dog and cleaning the living space. The dog and the owner are isolated and are doing well, according to information from the regional health department. Another human who has contact with the animal is asymptomatic and continues to be monitored.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.