Brazilians can borrow up to R$3,000, see how

Are you looking for a simple and easy loan? Well, Caixa Tem, Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital wallet, has a new type of credit that can serve you: the Digital SIM. The novelty, this time, is not only valid for Individuals (PF) who wish to undertake: it also applies to Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

And the best: people with a name registered with the credit protection agencies, that is, with a “dirty name”, can also hire the service. The modality, however, requires the fulfillment of some requirements. Next, learn more about.

Simple and easy loan from BOX

For Individuals

Namely, in order to get the contract, it is essential to have the desire to improve your business, since the modality is an aid to those who really want to undertake. In addition, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can also apply for credit.

In addition, for those who have bank debts registered in their name, these must be below BRL 3 THOUSAND on 01/31/2022; excluding housing finance and unused limits. In addition, the citizen must meet the following criteria:

Have your registration updated in the Caixa Tem app ( https://bityli.com/kVLvMS );

); Possess a Digital Savings+;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Be within the rules of SIM Digital – Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, according to MTP Ordinance 660/2022.

In short, for this audience, the loan request must be made directly through Caixa Tem, version 1.57.0 or higher.

And for MEI?

For MEI, the criteria are a little different. See below:

Have 12 months or more of activity as MEI;

Possess a CAIXA Corporate Account;

Have sales of less than BRL 81,000 per year;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Have less than BRL 3,000 in bank debt on 01/31/2022; excluding housing finance and unused limits;

Be within the rules of SIM Digital – Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, according to MTP Ordinance 660/2022.

In addition, the MEI must apply for the loan directly at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Values ​​and Interest

Finally, the individual (PF) can apply for a loan of up to R$1,000. On the other hand, the micro-entrepreneur can ask for an amount of up to R$ 3,000.