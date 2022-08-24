Bruna Marquezine sings at a party with the presence of Rosalía and impresses; Look







Bruna Marquezine singing at a party in São Paulo this Monday, 22. Photo: Instagram/@gabrielbenati/Estadão

Bruna Marquezine released her voice during a party held after the concert by singer Rosalía on Monday night, 22, in São Paulo. The Spaniard attended the ‘after’, which was performed by Ludmilla and was attended by other personalities.

At karaoke, the actress performed the song ‘As Long As You Love’by Justin Bieber, but drew attention for his interpretation of the passage sung by Big Seanrapper who participates in the song.

The video, which was recorded by the photographer Gabriel Benati, ended up on social media and attracted comments from netizens. “I just saw Bruna Marquezine singing karaoke and I wonder: what’s wrong with this woman?” wrote one user.

Who accompanied the artist in the song was João Figueiredo, husband of Sasha Meneghel, who also attended the event. In addition to the couple, Juliette was also at the party and recorded the meeting with Rosalía.

Other names were also present at the venue and were able to honor the arrival of the Spanish singer to the country, such as Brunna Golçalves, Pedro SampaioGlória Groove, Gkay, Carlinhos Maia and rubel.

And the @BruMarquezine singing “As Long As You Love Me” by @Justin bieber in karaoke, how not to love? pic.twitter.com/ePvUSs11Mv — Universal Music Brasil (@umusicbrasil) August 23, 2022

What a beautiful voice Bruna Marquezine has! Perfect in everything she does! João Figueiredo via Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Csk4ZTnWgJ — MC Media ?? (@MidiasMc) August 23, 2022