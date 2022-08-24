Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, wins lawsuit over use of the “Oto Patamá” brand | Flamengo

The Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo published this Tuesday that the striker Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, won the case, in the request for annulment of a lawsuit for compensation of R$ 16 million filed by Josineide Constantino Dantas.
Bruno Henrique will only return to the fields in 2023 — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo / Publicity
The author asked for this value because the attacker’s clothing brand, BH27, marketed products with the expression “Ôtopatamá”, which became famous in 2019 when the athlete, after a draw with Vasco, said that Flamengo was on another level.
Josineide Constantino Dantas has registered the trademark “Oto Patamar Sports”, but the judge ruled that the compensation is unfounded because the plaintiff and Bruno Henrique have different purposes with the trademark. She was ordered to pay 10% of the legal fees.
The Flamengo player, who is recovering from knee surgery and will only return next season, was represented by the Belinger Advocacia office.
